Beaumont: Just 0.06% of COVID patients at SE Michigan hospitals are vaccinated, the rest are unvaccinated

Beaumont Health experts are pushing for everyone to wear masks to slow the spread of the COVID delta variant.

They said the variant could be a disaster for Michigan. They also pushed for those eligible to get vaccinated.

Beaumont Medical Dir. for Infection Prevention, Dr. Joel Fishbain, said only 0.06% of Beaumont patients at hospitals are vaccinated, the rest are unvaccinated.

Watch Paula Tutman’s full report in the video player above.

Beaumont Health to mandate COVID vaccines for staff, providers

Employees of Beaumont Health will soon be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19, if they haven’t already.

The health system announced Wednesday that all employees will be required to get vaccinated for the virus, or face suspension or dismissal if they refuse. The mandate will go into effect once the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) fully approves a current COVID vaccine.

Ad

Click here to read more.