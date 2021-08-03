Michigan coronavirus cases up to 906,538; Death toll now at 19,947

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 906,538 as of Tuesday, including 19,947 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 2,605 new cases and 26 additional deaths over the past four days -- an average of 651.25 cases per day. On Friday, the state announced a total of 903,933 cases and 19,921 deaths.

Of the 26 deaths reported Tuesday, 10 were identified through a Vital Records review.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate around 4.8% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. Hospitalizations were declining for several weeks until last week, with a slight uptick in inpatients was reported.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 573 on Friday, more than triple the average on July 1. The 7-day death average was 6 on Friday, near the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 12,800 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 63.7% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.6% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 35 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 613,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 4.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 345 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 199 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.2 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since July 1:

July 1 -- 228 new cases

July 2 -- 101 new cases

July 6 -- 438 new cases (case count for four days)

July 9 -- 672 new cases (case count for three days)

July 13 -- 650 new cases (case count for four days)

July 16 -- 881 new cases (case count for three days)

July 20 -- 1,028 new cases (case count for four days)

July 23 -- 1,295 new cases (case count for three days)

July 27 -- 1,762 new cases (case count for four days)

July 30 -- 2,250 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 3 -- 2,605 new cases (case count for four days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

