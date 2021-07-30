Michigan coronavirus cases up to 903,933; Death toll now at 19,921

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 903,933 as of Friday, including 19,921 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 2,250 new cases and 19 additional deaths over the past three days -- an average of about 750 cases per day. On Tuesday, the state announced a total of 901,683 cases and 19,902 deaths.

Of the 19 deaths reported Friday, nine were identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate around 4.2% as of Tuesday, slightly higher than the previous week. Hospitalizations were declining for several weeks until last week, with a slight uptick in inpatients was reported.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 437 on Tuesday, more than triple the average on July 1. The 7-day death average was 5 on Tuesday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 10,600 on Tuesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 63.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 34.7 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 612,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 4 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 343 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 196 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.2 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since July 1:

July 1 -- 228 new cases

July 2 -- 101 new cases

July 6 -- 438 new cases (case count for four days)

July 9 -- 672 new cases (case count for three days)

July 13 -- 650 new cases (case count for four days)

July 16 -- 881 new cases (case count for three days)

July 20 -- 1,028 new cases (case count for four days)

July 23 -- 1,295 new cases (case count for three days)

July 27 -- 1,762 new cases (case count for four days)

July 30 -- 2,250 new cases (case count for three days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

