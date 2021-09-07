Metro Detroit doctors are seeing more RSV cases than usual for this time of year

When schools turned to virtual learning due to the COVID pandemic there weren’t illnesses spreading in schools and when students did return masks and social distancing kept the usual illnesses at bay.
Now, as students return to the classroom with more relaxed restrictions we’re seeing COVID cases increasing in children. We’re also seeing a number of other illnesses popping up too. The CVS Minute Clinics are treating ear infections, mainly from swimming, some mononucleosis in teens and colds.
Wayne County:
- Hand, foot and mouth disease
- Upper respiratory viruses
- More RSV than usual for this time of year
Oakland County:
- Fever
- Hand, foot and mouth disease
- Ear infections
- Sore throats
- Upper respiratory viruses
- Mononucleosis
Washtenaw County:
- Stomach viruses causing vomiting and diarrhea
- RSV causing unusual spike in visits and hospital admissions for young children
Monroe County:
- Allergies
- Colds
Macomb County:
- Ear infections
- Colds
- Sinus infections
- Sore throats
Livingston County:
- Croup
- Colds