Health

Metro Detroit doctors are seeing more RSV cases than usual for this time of year

Here’s what’s going around

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

Good Health: What's going around in school
Good Health: What's going around in school

When schools turned to virtual learning due to the COVID pandemic there weren’t illnesses spreading in schools and when students did return masks and social distancing kept the usual illnesses at bay.

Now, as students return to the classroom with more relaxed restrictions we’re seeing COVID cases increasing in children. We’re also seeing a number of other illnesses popping up too. The CVS Minute Clinics are treating ear infections, mainly from swimming, some mononucleosis in teens and colds.

Wayne County:

  • Hand, foot and mouth disease
  • Upper respiratory viruses
  • More RSV than usual for this time of year

Oakland County:

  • Fever
  • Hand, foot and mouth disease
  • Ear infections
  • Sore throats
  • Upper respiratory viruses
  • Mononucleosis

Washtenaw County:

  • Stomach viruses causing vomiting and diarrhea
  • RSV causing unusual spike in visits and hospital admissions for young children

Monroe County:

  • Allergies
  • Colds

Macomb County:

  • Ear infections
  • Colds
  • Sinus infections
  • Sore throats

Livingston County:

  • Croup
  • Colds

About the Author:

Dr. McGeorge can be seen on Local 4 News helping Metro Detroiters with health concerns when he isn't helping save lives in the emergency room at Henry Ford Hospital.

