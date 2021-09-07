Metro Detroit doctors are seeing more RSV cases than usual for this time of year

Good Health: What's going around in school

When schools turned to virtual learning due to the COVID pandemic there weren’t illnesses spreading in schools and when students did return masks and social distancing kept the usual illnesses at bay.

Now, as students return to the classroom with more relaxed restrictions we’re seeing COVID cases increasing in children. We’re also seeing a number of other illnesses popping up too. The CVS Minute Clinics are treating ear infections, mainly from swimming, some mononucleosis in teens and colds.

Wayne County:

Hand, foot and mouth disease

Upper respiratory viruses

More RSV than usual for this time of year

Oakland County:

Fever

Hand, foot and mouth disease

Ear infections

Sore throats

Upper respiratory viruses

Mononucleosis

Washtenaw County:

Stomach viruses causing vomiting and diarrhea

RSV causing unusual spike in visits and hospital admissions for young children

Monroe County:

Allergies

Colds

Macomb County:

Ear infections

Colds

Sinus infections

Sore throats

Livingston County:

Croup

Colds

