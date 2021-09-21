Can COVID be transmitted between two vaccinated people? How long has mRNA technology been tested?

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

Can a vaccinated young person who is socially active transmit the virus to a vaccinated elderly person?

Although vaccination is our best defense, it’s not 100% and it is possible, although unlikely, for the virus to spread even between vaccinated people. The good news it that it’s also unlikely that either person would develop a serious illness and this is the reason we still recommend mask use for an added layer of protection.

I have to return to work in an office soon to an employer that is not requiring employees to be vaccinated, but only having to wear a mask and encouraging self monitoring. I am fully vaccinated, as are members of my family. I am worried about bringing home the virus to a family member who has a compromised immune system. Is it possible to bring home COVID to my family from this environment?

It is certainly possible. Having every employee vaccinated would be better for decreasing the chance of spread, but at least they are requiring masks.

I feel a little apprehensive about mRNA technology. What is the long-term effect? How long has mRNA technology been tested and are there any other vaccines using mRNA?

MRNA vaccine technology has been under development for roughly 30 years and mRNA vaccines have been studied in the past for infections like zika and rabies. The COVID mRNA vaccines are the first to be tested and administered in a large-scale beyond human trails. It’s important to note the Pfizer mRNA vaccine now has full FDA approval.

Once COVID sets in, how long before the patient is no longer spreading the virus?

Generally, isolation to prevent spread can be ended 10 days after symptom onset and after any fever has been gone for at least 24 hours with improvement of other symptoms. In people who have a compromised immune system or had a more severe illness requiring hospitalization. For example, a doctor may recommend an isolation period of 20 days.

I recently received my annual mammogram screening. I was asked the last date of my vaccination and which arm was injected. Could that impact my screening results?

The vaccine can temporarily cause lymph nodes in the armpit to swell, especially on the side of the injection. Which, in turn, can cause a mammogram to look falsely suspicious. That’s why they want to know how recent your vaccination was.

