Local News

Detroit Regional Chamber poll shows majority supports COVID vaccine mandate for school children

55% of those polled were in favor

Priya Mann, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Poll: Michiganders support vaccine mandate for school children
DETROIT – A new poll from the Detroit Regional Chamber shows that Michigan residents are deeply divided when it comes to the idea of COVID vaccine mandates.

A slim majority of Michigan residents oppose vaccine mandates, but most support requiring masks in public places. When it comes to whether students should be required to get vaccinated against COVID once the vaccine is approved for all age groups 55% are in favor. Only 38% are opposed.

A third of parents are against vaccine mandates for students, while 65% of voters without children support it. When it comes to the economy 31.8% believe the economy is on the right track and 57.7% believe the economy is on the wrong track.

“You can see that because of their concerns about inflation,” CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber Sandy Baruah said. “And you can definitely see the impact of the ongoing COVID pandemic.

In some cases, the margin was narrow. There was a near 40-40 split on whether masks should be required in schools. There was a clear majority against employers mandating vaccines.

