After pandemic forces cancellation of Auto Show Motor Bella emerges with up close look at future of cars

A look at the future at Motor Bella

A look at the future at Motor Bella

DETROIT – The year 2019 was the last time the Auto Show took place in Detroit.

Now finally after COVID-19 cancellations and delays Motor Bella is bringing that big Auto Show feel back to Metro Detroit.

Local 4 News was live Monday evening at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

Metro Detroit was expecting to see something similar to the outdoor event last summer in Downtown Detroit.

The Detroit area Auto Dealers Association looked at the world post pandemic and came up with this event instead.

For Motor Bella the work is a little different and trades people have been at the event for a week, not months, getting Pontiac’s M1 Concourse looking like an outdoor Auto Show.

James Craemer works for creative show services and set up the TCF Center for years and learned to depend on the income.

“When summer work dries up a carpenter’s bread and butter goes to the Auto Show, crank out the hours, make a lot of money. It’s been kinda painful these past couple years you know. So this is awesome to be out here,” said Craemer.

Ad

The group who came up with Motor Bella is certainly happy to be back.

Doug North chairs this show for the Detroit Auto Dealers Association.

“We’re thrilled to be here. We’re thrilled that it could happen and really excited to put a little bit of normal but a little bit more traditional routine into southeast Michigan that we all know and love,” said North.

One of the businesses that’s been an Auto Show tradition for half a century is D.E. McNabb Flooring of Milford.

They provide the footing and that didn’t change, Dave Hallman says, even outdoors.

“Every experience needs a solid foundation and we’re the floor that you walk on so that’s the part where we come in,” said Hallman.

Rain or shine, they’re glad to be out here.

There are some changes the weather has brought on. They were going to be doing unveilings outdoors on the stage starting Tuesday morning.

That’s not going to happen now. They’ve moved all of it indoors.

Ad

Hundreds of drones will light up the sky over the M1 Concourse in Pontiac on Monday night for Motor Bella.

At 8:30 p.m. Monday night, look above the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, at Woodward Ave and South Boulevard, where the skies will be lit up with 300 drones for 15 amazing minutes to kick off Motor Bella.

The FIREFLY drone show will be visible from over a mile away.

ClickOnDetroit will be live streaming the light show on Monday night. Watch it live by clicking on the link below.

Spectacular drone light show to kick off Motor Bella tonight: Live stream it here

Purchase Tickets

Click here to purchase tickets to 2021 Motor Bella

Ad

More: Guide to Motor Bella: New interactive car experience coming to Metro Detroit

Watch More: