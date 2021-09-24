Michigan reports 6,080 new COVID cases, 82 deaths -- average of 3,040 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 6,080 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 3,040 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,008,069, including 20,863 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,001,989 cases and 20,781 deaths, as of Wednesday.

(Note: MDHHS originally reported 85 deaths on Friday, Sept. 24, but later adjusted the total to 82)

The deaths announced Friday include 56 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.72% as of Wednesday, slightly lower than the previous week due to the increasing test volume. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Ad

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,697 on Wednesday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 27 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 75,100 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 67.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 58.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 40.9 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 659,900 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 3.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 370 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 224 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.6 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Aug. 23:

Aug. 23 -- 3,920 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 25 -- 4,326 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 27 -- 3,958 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 30 -- 5,020 new cases (case count for three days)

Sept. 1 -- 4,494 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 3 -- 4,448 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 7 -- 6,313 new cases (case count for four days)

Sept. 8 -- 2,364 new cases (case count for one day)

Sept. 10 -- 6,095 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 13 -- 6,093 new cases (case count for three days)

Sept. 15 -- 6,604 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 17 -- 5,616 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 20 -- 7,185 new cases (case count for three days)

Sept. 22 -- 6,079 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 24 -- 6,080 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

Ad

Sign up for the Michigan Coronavirus Newsletter for updates delivered right to your inbox:

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You’re invited to share questions, experiences, insights and opinions.

Join the conversation here.