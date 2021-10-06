Data shows that Michigan COVID cases are still on the rise

While nationally COVID cases are trending downward, they are on the rise in Michigan.

While nationally COVID cases are trending downward, they are on the rise in Michigan.

DETROIT – On a national level coronavirus cases are trending downward -- but the pattern in Michigan has been different.

Michigan cases aren’t slowing down. The rate of new cases isn’t increasing as quickly as they have with prior surges -- and essentially the curve is flatter -- but without a drop in new cases, in time, the same number of people will end up infected.

Looking at Michigan’s current climb compared to prior surges, last winter, and this spring, the increase hasn’t been as sharp. However, it is unquestionably increasing. Hospitalizations are on the rise again.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Read: Complete Michigan COVID coverage

Read more

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You’re invited to share questions, experiences, insights and opinions.

Join the conversation here.