Michigan reports 7,108 new COVID cases, 135 deaths -- average of 3,554 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 7,108 new cases of COVID-19 and 135 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 3,554 cases over the past two days.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,097,129, including 21,744 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,090,021 cases and 21,609 deaths, as of Monday.

The deaths announced Wednesday include 78 identified during a Vital Records review

Testing has increased to around 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 11.35% as of Monday, which is about the same as last week. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,638 on Monday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 34 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.0%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 105,600 on Monday -- the highest it has been since May.

Michigan has reported more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 68.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 60.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 44.6 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 719,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 6.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 402 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 239 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.8 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Sept. 22:

Sept. 22 -- 6,079 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 24 -- 6,080 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 27 -- 7,733 new cases (case count for three days)

Sept. 29 -- 6,733 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 1 -- 8,058 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 4 -- 8,704 new cases (case count for three days)

Oct. 6 -- 7,674 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 8 -- 8,413 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 11 -- 9,137 new cases (case count for three days)

Oct. 13 -- 8,671 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 15 -- 8,297 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 18 -- 8,496 new cases (case count for three days)

Oct. 20 -- 7,108 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

