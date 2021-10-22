Michigan health officials urge J&J, Moderna COVID vaccine booster doses for those eligible: Here’s what to know

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 3, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. Janssen Pharmaceuticals is a division of Johnson & Johnson. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration said it is wrestling with whether and when recipients of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need another dose at six months or as early as two months. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Michiganders who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose are urged to do so now.

Pfizer boosters began last month, and this week the government cleared extra doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines, too.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said Friday those eligible for these boosters include:

People ages 65 and older

Individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions

Those at high risk of COVID-19 due to occupational or institutional exposure

“We must take every measure we can to protect Michiganders, and that now includes booster doses for the various groups who are now eligible to receive them,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “We know vaccines work and are the way out of the pandemic. The FDA has authorized a booster dose for some individuals to maintain and increase that level of protection. There is an ample supply of vaccines available, and we urge all eligible Michiganders to get their booster dose as soon as possible.”

More on eligibility:

There are now booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. The CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

For individuals who received an mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 primary vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

People over age 18 who received a single dose of the J&J (Janssen) vaccine should receive a single J&J COVID-19 booster dose at least two months after completing their primary series.

The use of a single booster dose of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine may be administered at least two months after completion of the single-dose primary regimen to individuals 18 years of age and older.

Per CDC, occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include frontline essential workers and health care workers including:

First responders (EMS, health care workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

