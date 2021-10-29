Michigan reports 8,078 new COVID cases, 122 deaths -- average of 4,039 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 8,078 new cases of COVID-19 and 122 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 4,039 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,128,435, including 22,182 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,120,357 cases and 22,060 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday include 64 identified during a Vital Records review

Testing has increased to around 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 11.08% as of Wednesday, a very slight decrease from last week. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,318 on Wednesday. The 7-day death average was 48 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.0%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 116,000 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 68.8% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 60.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 45 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 731,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 6.7 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 408 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 242 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.9 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Sept. 29:

Sept. 29 -- 6,733 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 1 -- 8,058 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 4 -- 8,704 new cases (case count for three days)

Oct. 6 -- 7,674 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 8 -- 8,413 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 11 -- 9,137 new cases (case count for three days)

Oct. 13 -- 8,671 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 15 -- 8,297 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 18 -- 8,496 new cases (case count for three days)

Oct. 20 -- 7,108 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 22 -- 7,505 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 25 -- 7,856 new cases (case count for three days)

Oct. 27 -- 7,867 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 29 -- 8,078 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

