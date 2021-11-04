Michigan health officials work to get parents the facts on COVID vaccines for children

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services held a virtual event on Wednesday for parents.

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services held a virtual event on Wednesday for parents as younger children start to get vaccinated against COVID.

The event included information on why the vaccines are so important in Michigan, as well as some of the practical aspects of their rollout.

The vaccines for 5-11 year olds were pre-ordered and delivered in anticipation of Tuesday’s CDC greenlight. Now, the decision to vaccinate or not is in the hands of parents. Wednesday’s MDHHS panel focused on providing some information to parents who need to make that call.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian is the new Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan. She addressed many of the common questions about the newly authorized vaccine, including what’s known about potential long-term effects.

Other panelists, including Veronica McNally, a member of the CDC’s advisory panel on immunization practices -- focused on the reason vaccinating children in Michigan can have an important impact.

