What’s going around Metro Detroit: Cases of COVID are up and the flu is on the rise

DETROIT – Cases of COVID are up and the flu is on the rise in Metro Detroit. Doctors said they’re seeing lots of other viruses too.

Several hospitals in Metro Detroit say they are experiencing high volumes of patients in the emergency department this week. In many, that includes an increase in COVID patients.

Doctors are also seeing an increase in influenza, particularly in people who are part of the University of Michigan community.

Washtenaw County

The health department, Michigan Medicine and the CVS Minute Clinic near campus are all reporting a significant uptick in flu cases in University of Michigan students and others in the community.

Mott Children’s Hospital said RSV continues to be a big driver of visits and hospitalizations for children. Saint Joseph Chelsea also reports an increase in respiratory illnesses in general this week.

Wayne County

Dr. Kevin Dazy at Children’s Hospital is seeing a lot of RSV and common cold viruses. He’s also hearing about some small pockets of influenza in the community. Henry Ford-Taylor reported ear pain, sore throats and coughs.

Oakland County

Beaumont Health Dr. Rebecca Wasvary in Bingham Farms is seeing RSV, colds and upper respiratory infections. Ascension Providence reports strep throat and stomach viruses. Clarkston Medical Group is treating some cases of hand, foot and mouth disease.

Macomb County

Beaumont Dr. Erik Weitz in Sterling Heights reported an increase in flu cases and Campylobacter infections. That’s a bacterial foodborne illness that causes fever, diarrhea and stomach cramps.

McLaren Macomb is treating a high volume of RSV, mostly in children and other viral upper respiratory infections. The CVS Minute Clinics report strep throat and hand, foot and mouth disease.

Livingston County

Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston continues to treat a lot of respiratory illnesses and RSV.

Monroe County

ER doctors at Promedica Monroe Regional are reporting a lot of upper respiratory illnesses. They’re also seeing sinus infections, colds, RSV and some allergies and asthma. Promedical Monroe Family Medicine is starting to see some flu cases.

