Should I get a COVID booster now or wait? How does getting vaccinated protect others?

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

Read: More answers to questions about coronavirus

Is there a booster shot available for Johnson and Johnson vaccine without using Moderna or Pfizer as a booster? If so, what age group does it cover?

Yes, there is a Johnson and Johnson booster available. It is simply a second dose of the original Johnson and Johnson vaccine and it’s available anywhere that is offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. It’s authorized for age 18 and up.

I’m 23, healthy and fully vaccinated. This weekend it will be six months since my second vaccine -- making me eligible for the booster. With the new omicron variant, should I get the booster now or wait to see if Pfizer adjust their booster?

Ad

The best estimate is that there wouldn’t be an omicron specific vaccine available for at least three months, and that’s if it is even necessary. Those evaluations aren’t completed yet. I would recommend getting the currently available booster.

It is said that by getting vaccinated you are not only protecting yourself, but also others. How does getting vaccinated protect others if you can still get sick and spread it to others?

Vaccinated people can be infected and contagious but they are less likely to be infected to begin with and they appear to shed less virus for a shorter time. That improves protection for others.

Vaccines are being tested for efficacy against the new omicron variant, which makes me wonder if the virus mutates significantly -- is it possible that current COVID tests could no longer recognize the virus?

For the virus to become undetectable, all three would need to have mutated and so far this has not been seen. But your question leads to a valuable point. One of the ways the omicron variant is being detected is that there is a mutation causing one of the three parts, the S gene, not to turn positive. That so-called S gene dropout is a hallmark of both the alpha and omicron variants.

Ad

I have received my two shots and my booster but I am still afraid that I could catch something from someone who is not vaccinated. I wear my mask. My relatives are not vaccinated and they are coming over to my house and I am very afraid.

Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask are the two biggest things you can do to protect yourself. I hope that helps with your fear. You should talk to your relatives openly about your concerns. A lot of those difficult conversations are being had this holiday season.

Read: Complete Michigan COVID coverage

Read more

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You’re invited to share questions, experiences, insights and opinions.

Join the conversation here.