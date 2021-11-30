Whitmer pushes vaccines, not mandates amid Michigan COVID surge, omicron variant

With Michigan in the middle of a fourth wave of COVID, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Metro Detroit to talk about the crisis. She is pleading for Michigan residents to get vaccinated and wear masks while indoors.

With Michigan in the middle of yet another surge of COVID-19, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was here in Metro Detroit on Monday talking about the ongoing crisis.

Whitmer once again urged residents to get vaccinated and to wear masks while indoors. She also discussed her approach to the surge, and how the state plans to deal with the omicron variant.

Whitmer doubled-down on her stance that no mask mandate is necessary at this point. She said the omicron variant is a concern, but said we have the tools to battle it.

“All the information is that these vaccines still hold up well against all the variants that have come and gone, but viruses mutate and that’s why wearing a mask while you’re inside is crucial,” Whitmer said. “Our COVID numbers are too high, they’ve always been too high.”

“Any COVID is too high, especially when we have access to vaccinations, and we know masking works. So let’s give our hospital workforce, you know, support by everyone doing their part and getting vaccinated,” Whitmer added.

Michigan just surpassed its peak hospitalization total on Monday, with more Michigan residents in hospital beds for COVID than ever before. Henry Ford Health infection control and prevention director Dr. Dennis Cunningham said he’s concerned about the new variant.

“I’m probably going to give this one an 8 out of 10, simply because there are so many mutations here, and as I’m looking at the different mutations, what they code for it has me a bit concerned,” Dr. Cunningham said.

