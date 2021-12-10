Live stream: Michigan health officials offer COVID update on hospitals, omicron variant

Michigan state public health leaders and doctors plan to provide an update on current COVID-19 metrics Friday.

Michigan state public health leaders and doctors plan to provide an update on current COVID-19 metrics Friday as they urge residents to protect themselves from COVID and other respiratory illnesses.

The first case of the omicron variant was confirmed this week in Michigan. The state also is seeing its highest COVID hospitalization rates since the pandemic began with many hospitals at or over capacity.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday. Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit.

“Amid family gatherings, celebrations and possible travel, it’s more important than ever for people to take the necessary steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” reads a statement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “These proven, safe and effective vaccines continue to be our best way to fight viruses, reduce spread and risk, decrease illness and hospitalizations.”

In attendance at Friday’s news conference:

Elizabeth Hertel, Director, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan

Dr. Michael Tsimis, MD, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Physician, Spectrum Health

Dr. Paolo Marciano, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn

