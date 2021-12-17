Michigan reports 12,649 new COVID cases, 254 deaths -- average of 6,325 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 12,649 new cases of COVID-19 and 254 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 6,324.5 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,420,838, including 25,824 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,408,189 cases and 25,570 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday include 159 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 16.57% as of Wednesday -- a decrease from last week. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks and are at the highest point of the pandemic.

Ad

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 5,664 on Wednesday. The 7-day death average was 113 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 1.8%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 238,400 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 10.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 67.7% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 62.2% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 62.4% have received at last one COVID vaccine dose.

Ad

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 49 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 796,700 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 8 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 478 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 269 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.2 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Nov. 17:

Nov. 17 -- 14,561 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 19 -- 17,980 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 22 -- 17,008 new cases (case count for three days)

Nov. 24 -- 17,003 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 29 -- 25,329 new cases (case count for five days)

Dec. 1 -- 16,530 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 3 -- 18,443 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 6 -- 16,590 new cases (case count for three days)

Dec. 8 -- 15,385 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 10 -- 11,783 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 13 -- 16,143 new cases (case count for three days)

Dec. 15 -- 11,722 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 17 -- 12,649 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Sign up for the Michigan Coronavirus Newsletter for updates delivered right to your inbox:

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You’re invited to share questions, experiences, insights and opinions.

Join the conversation here.