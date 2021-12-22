Many struggle to find at-home COVID tests in Michigan as demand skyrockets

Many stores are sold out of at-home COVID tests.

DETROIT – Most stores and websites are sold out of at-home COVID-19 tests.

Local 4′s Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester went out with hidden cameras to search for tests.

When you walk the aisles of almost any pharmacy in Metro Detroit in search of an at-home COVID test, you’re likely to find a sign indicating they’re sold out.

“We are out of COVID tests,” a sign reads at a Rite Aid pharmacy in Ferndale.

They were sold out at a Rite Aid in Royal Oak too.

According to CVS’s website some were available but by the time Hank Winchester got to the location both stores were completely sold out.

“We’ve seen an unprecedented increase in demand for rapid COVID-19 tests and are working with our suppliers to ensure customers have access to self-test kits through the holidays. Some stores may experience a temporary shortage in rapid testing solutions.” Walgreens

Online you may have more luck, but the supply is incredibly low. That’s why President Joe Biden’s administration announced changes to get tests to consumers.

“We continue to work around the clock to provide our stores with inventory of over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 tests. In the event a store experiences a temporary shortage, our teams have a process in place to rapidly replenish supply.” CVS

