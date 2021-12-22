39º

Health

Many struggle to find at-home COVID tests in Michigan as demand skyrockets

Most stores, websites sold out of tests

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Health, Good Health, COVID, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Michigan COVID, COVID Test, Coronavirus Tests, Help Me Hank
Many stores are sold out of at-home COVID tests.

DETROIT – Most stores and websites are sold out of at-home COVID-19 tests.

Local 4′s Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester went out with hidden cameras to search for tests.

When you walk the aisles of almost any pharmacy in Metro Detroit in search of an at-home COVID test, you’re likely to find a sign indicating they’re sold out.

Read: Michigan COVID testing: Where to find one, next steps for at-home test

“We are out of COVID tests,” a sign reads at a Rite Aid pharmacy in Ferndale.

They were sold out at a Rite Aid in Royal Oak too.

According to CVS’s website some were available but by the time Hank Winchester got to the location both stores were completely sold out.

Read: Biden pledges 500M free virus tests to counter omicron

Online you may have more luck, but the supply is incredibly low. That’s why President Joe Biden’s administration announced changes to get tests to consumers.

Read: More Help Me Hank coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

email

twitter

instagram

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter