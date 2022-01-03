Michigan reports 61,235 new COVID cases, 298 deaths -- average of 12,247 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 61,235 new cases of COVID-19 and 298 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 12,247 cases over the past five days.

This is the second-largest daily case average for Michigan since the start of the pandemic. On Wednesday, officials reported an average of 12,929 cases over two days.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,568,573, including 27,286 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,507,338 cases and 26,988 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Monday include 172 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate jumping up to 22.93% as of Wednesday. Hospitalizations are on the rise again after slightly decreasing for the past few weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 12,442 on Monday, a new record-high. The 7-day death average was 86 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 1.8%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 260,300 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 10.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 68.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 62.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 63.4% have received at last one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 54 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 824,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 9 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 505 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 286 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.4 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Dec. 10:

Dec. 10 -- 11,783 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 13 -- 16,143 new cases (case count for three days)

Dec. 15 -- 11,722 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 17 -- 12,649 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 20 -- 13,999 new cases (case count for three days)

Dec. 22 -- 13,686 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 27 -- 32,957 new cases (case count for five days)

Dec. 29 -- 25,858 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 3 -- 61,235 new cases (case count for five days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

