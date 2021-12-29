Michigan reports record-breaking 25,858 new COVID cases, 338 deaths over last two days

DETROIT – Michigan reported 25,858 new cases of COVID-19 and 338 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 12,929 cases over the past two days, a new state record for daily cases, in the final data update of 2021.

The previous record of 9,779 new cases in one day was set in Nov. 2020.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,507,338, including 26,988 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,481,480 cases and 26,650 deaths, as of Monday.

The deaths announced Wednesday include 232 identified during a Vital Records review. The next update from the state won’t come until Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate jumping back to 20% on Monday. Hospitalizations have declined slightly over the last two weeks but are still near record-high levels.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 8,402 on Wednesday, a new record-high. The 7-day death average was 101 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 1.8%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 216,000 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 10.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 68.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 62.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 63.2% have received at last one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 51 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 812,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 8.8 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 496 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 277 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.3 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Nov. 24:

Nov. 24 -- 17,003 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 29 -- 25,329 new cases (case count for five days)

Dec. 1 -- 16,530 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 3 -- 18,443 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 6 -- 16,590 new cases (case count for three days)

Dec. 8 -- 15,385 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 10 -- 11,783 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 13 -- 16,143 new cases (case count for three days)

Dec. 15 -- 11,722 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 17 -- 12,649 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 20 -- 13,999 new cases (case count for three days)

Dec. 22 -- 13,686 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 27 -- 32,957 new cases (case count for five days)

Dec. 29 -- 25,858 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

