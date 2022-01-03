Michigan’s COVID hospitalizations increase to start 2022

The state of Michigan is reporting a jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations at the start of 2022.

On Monday, Jan. 3, the state reported 4,232 adult inpatients at Michigan hospitals. That number is up from 3,862 reported Dec. 29, 2021.

The state also reported an increase to 107 pediatric patients who are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19. That number is at an all-time high since the state started reporting such pediatric COVID hospitalizations in August 2020.

Here’s a look at the state’s hospitalization trends -- if you are having trouble viewing the data go here.

