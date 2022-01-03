28º

Michigan’s COVID hospitalizations increase to start 2022

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Michigan hospital data as of Jan. 3, 2022.

The state of Michigan is reporting a jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations at the start of 2022.

On Monday, Jan. 3, the state reported 4,232 adult inpatients at Michigan hospitals. That number is up from 3,862 reported Dec. 29, 2021.

The state also reported an increase to 107 pediatric patients who are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19. That number is at an all-time high since the state started reporting such pediatric COVID hospitalizations in August 2020.

Here’s a look at the state’s hospitalization trends -- if you are having trouble viewing the data go here.

Ken Haddad is the digital content manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com.

Dave Bartkowiak Jr. is the digital managing editor for ClickOnDetroit.

