Reports: FDA prepares to authorize Pfizer booster shot for kids 12 to 15

Kids drawings hang on a wall as a boy is vaccinated, in a vaccination center, in Nantes, western France, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. France has vaccinated 77% of its population and is rushing out booster shots. But more than 4 million adults remain unvaccinated. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzales)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to expand eligibility for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots to children ages 12 to 15 in the coming days, NBC News reports.

NBC reported last week it spoke with someone with knowledge of the FDA’s plan. The New York Times reported the announcement from the FDA is expected Monday.

COVID cases among American children are increasing with nearly 199,000 reported for the week that ended Dec. 23. That is a 50 percent increase over the weekly reported cases at the beginning of December, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

If and when the FDA authorizes the booster for the 12-15 age range, then the CDC and its advisory committee would need to hold discussions before final sign-off.

Ad

Right now under the CDC’s guidelines people age 18 years and older who received Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines should get a booster while teens 16-17 years old may get it.

More: COVID vaccine booster news