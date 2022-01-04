30º

Live stream: Biden meets with White House COVID response team

This is expected live at 2 p.m. Tuesday: President Biden meets with the White House Covid-19 response team on developments and response efforts.

Watch live coverage as President Biden meets with the White House COVID-19 response team on developments and response efforts to the omicron variant.

Watch live at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the video player above.

