Live stream: Biden meets with White House COVID response team

Watch live coverage as President Biden meets with the White House COVID-19 response team on developments and response efforts to the omicron variant.
Watch live at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the video player above.
More: Coronavirus News
Watch live coverage as President Biden meets with the White House COVID-19 response team on developments and response efforts to the omicron variant.
Watch live at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the video player above.
More: Coronavirus News
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.