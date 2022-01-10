Michigan reports 44,524 new COVID cases, 56 deaths -- average of 14,841 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 44,524 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 14,841.3 cases over the past three days.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,681,135, including 27,878 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,636,611 cases and 27,822 deaths, as of Friday.

The deaths announced Monday didn’t include any identified during a Vital Records review, according to the state’s release.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate jumping up to 32.86% as of Jan. 7. Hospitalizations are at record-high levels.

Ad

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 14,968 on Friday, Jan. 7, a new record-high. The 7-day death average was 97 on Friday, Jan. 7. The state’s fatality rate is 1.8%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 328,200 on Jan. 7.

Michigan has reported more than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Jan. 6, with 68.8% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 63% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 63.8% have received at last one COVID vaccine dose.

Ad

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 59 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 836,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 9.3 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 514 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 303 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.4 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Dec. 15:

Dec. 15 -- 11,722 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 17 -- 12,649 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 20 -- 13,999 new cases (case count for three days)

Dec. 22 -- 13,686 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 27 -- 32,957 new cases (case count for five days)

Dec. 29 -- 25,858 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 3 -- 61,235 new cases (case count for five days)

Jan. 5 -- 27,346 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 7 -- 40,692 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 10 -- 44,524 new cases (case count for three days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You’re invited to share questions, experiences, insights and opinions.

Join the conversation here.