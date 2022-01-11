Live stream: Michigan health officials to address record number of COVID cases, hospitalizations

A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Watch it live here.

Michigan public health leaders and physicians are scheduled to provide an update Tuesday on current COVID-19 metrics as they urge residents to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit.

The state continues to see record number of cases and hospitalizations.

“With many Michigan hospitals at or beyond capacity, it’s more important than ever for people to take the necessary steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” reads a statement Monday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). “The proven, safe and effective vaccines continue to be the best way to fight viruses, reduce spread and risk, decrease illness and hospitalizations.”

The following are expected to be in attendance:

Elizabeth Hertel, Director, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan

Dr. Lauren Yagiela, MD, MS, Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Children’s Hospital of Michigan

Michigan COVID latest

Michigan reported 44,524 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 14,841.3 cases over the past three days.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,681,135, including 27,878 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,636,611 cases and 27,822 deaths, as of Friday.

