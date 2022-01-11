24º

What Michigan health officials said about number of COVID cases, hospitalizations

State faces record number of COVID cases

Megan Woods, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Health officials in Michigan provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday morning. They spoke about new testing efforts and the amount of children in hospitals battling COVID. Health officials said they are deploying 200 more ventilators to hospitals across the state and this week are expanding testing by giving free home COVID tests to some public libraries, including ones in Taylor and Detroit.

While federal teams are at five different Michigan hospitals to help with staffing, they continue to stress limiting infection and hospitalization start with wearing a mask, getting vaccinated and getting a booster dose.

On the call it was also mentioned that models expect cases to peak between the end of January and early February and then hopefully the number of cases will go down.

