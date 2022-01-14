Michigan reports 37,114 new COVID cases, 251 deaths -- average of 18,557 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 37,114 new cases of COVID-19 and 251 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 18,557 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,746,707, including 28,479 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,709,593 cases and 28,228 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday include 140 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate jumping to 33.39% as of Jan. 12. Hospitalizations are at record-high levels.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 16,239 on Wednesday, Jan. 12, a new record-high. The 7-day death average was 101 on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The state’s fatality rate is 1.7%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 343,100 on Jan. 12.

Michigan has reported more than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Jan. 6, with 69% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 63.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 64.1% have received at last one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 63.2 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 844,500 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 9.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 520 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 317 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.5 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Dec. 29:

Dec. 29 -- 25,858 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 3 -- 61,235 new cases (case count for five days)

Jan. 5 -- 27,346 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 7 -- 40,692 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 10 -- 44,524 new cases (case count for three days)

Jan. 12 -- 28,458 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 14 -- 37,114 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

