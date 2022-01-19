Live stream: Henry Ford Health shares COVID update

Leaders of the Henry Ford Health System are holding a news briefing Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on COVID and its impact on nursing.

Health officials are expected to share the latest information on COVID-19 hospitalizations, its impact on operations and how the pandemic has affected the field of nursing.

COVID hospitalizations in Michigan are still near record highs as the state continues to battle increased infections as the omicron variant rapidly spreads. Last Friday, the state reported an average of 18,500 new COVID each day over a two-day period, which is near the record high for new single-day case counts.

Recent sewage testing in Macomb County found that COVID-19 infections may be starting to decline in the area. However, Michigan’s chief medical officer Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian doesn’t expect the current COVID surge to reach its peak until late January or early February.

Health experts are urging people to get vaccinated for the virus, and to wear masks to help prevent further spread, as infection rates are still incredibly high.

