Michigan reports 39,372 new COVID cases, 36 deaths -- average of 13,124 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 39,372 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 13,124 cases over the past three days.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,905,639, including 29,226 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,866,267 cases and 29,190 deaths, as of Friday.

The deaths announced Monday did not include any identified during a Vital Records review, according to MDHHS.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate jumping to 32% as of Jan. 20. Hospitalizations have decreased over the last week.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 15,332 on Monday, lower than the previous week.

Michigan has reported more than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Jan. 6, with 69% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 63.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 64.8% have received at last one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 63.2 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 844,500 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 9.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 520 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 317 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.5 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Jan. 3:

Jan. 3 -- 61,235 new cases (case count for five days)

Jan. 5 -- 27,346 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 7 -- 40,692 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 10 -- 44,524 new cases (case count for three days)

Jan. 12 -- 28,458 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 14 -- 37,114 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 19 -- 86,009 new cases (case count for five days)

Jan. 21 -- 33,551 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 24 -- 39,372 new cases (case count for three days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

