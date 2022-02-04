Michigan reports 9,805 new COVID cases, 209 deaths -- average of 4,903 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 9,805 new cases of COVID-19 and 209 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 4,902.5 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,009,221, including 30,379 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,999,416 cases and 30,170 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday include 155 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 22.58% as of Feb. 2 -- a decrease from last week. Hospitalizations have decreased over the last week.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 9,479 on Wednesday, Feb. 2, lower than the previous week. The 7-day death average was 94 on Feb. 2. The state’s fatality rate is 1.5%.

Michigan has reported more than 11.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Feb. 1, with 69.6% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 63.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 65.2% have received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 75 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 890,700 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 9.9 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 537 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 381 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.6 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Jan. 14:

Jan. 14 -- 37,114 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 19 -- 86,009 new cases (case count for five days)

Jan. 21 -- 33,551 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 24 -- 39,372 new cases (case count for three days)

Jan. 26 -- 27,423 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 28 -- 26,309 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 31 -- 21,242 new cases (case count for three days)

Feb. 2 -- 18,803 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 4 -- 9,805 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

