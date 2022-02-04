20º

Share support for women’s heart health on National Wear Red Day: ‘Rock your beautiful red’

There are ways you can improve heart health

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Most heart disease is preventable.

DETROIT – Friday is National Wear Red Day, an annual event to raise awareness that heart disease is the leading cause of death in women.

Organizers also want to highlight ways that women, and men, can improve their heart health. Local 4 spoke with Maria Carr, the director of the Go Red for Women movement with the American Heart Association of Southeast Michigan.

“No. 1, rock your beautiful red,” Carr said.

You can also share your support for women’s heart health by posting about National Wear Red Day on social media.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people may not be here anymore. So, it’s a great way just to bring recognition and bring awareness so that we can help more women,” Carr said.

This year’s theme of Heart Month is “Reclaim Your Rhythm.” It’s a theme that will strike a chord with so many in these difficult times.

“A lot of people have lost something. Whether it’s maybe there’s something your everyday life. If you’re not working out as much, f you’re not eating as healthy, you’re not getting enough sleep. So, our whole theme around reclaiming your rhythm is getting back to that one thing that you might have lost,” Carr said.

You could take a walk, have a healthy lunch or even make that doctor’s appointment you’ve been putting off. Or just do something that brings you joy. If you’re not as healthy as you could be, Heart Month is the perfect time to begin making changes.

If you’re wearing red on Friday, share it on social media using the #WearRedDay and #DetroitGoRed.

