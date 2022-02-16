Ways you can improve your well-being this Heart Month

During February, the American Heart Association is urging everyone to “Reclaim Your Rhythm” by focusing attention on improving your physical health and mental well-being.

Each week, there will be a different focus on the four key pillars of heart health. This week’s focus is well-being.

Read: More Heart Month coverage

To jump-start your well-being, the American Heart Association suggests:

Use a refillable water bottle

Take a moment to breathe

Surround yourself with elements of nature

If you want to start improving your well-being, but don’t know how to get going, here’s a tip from Dr. Jennifer Peltzer Jones, assistant director of Emergency Behavioral Services in the Emergency Department at Henry Ford Hospital.

“One of the exercises that’s an easy first exercise to help with anxiety is to take a certain point each time of day and think of three different things (to be grateful for). And this is actually something that we even talk about with families. So at dinnertime, what are three things that you’re thankful for today, and it doesn’t have to be big monumental things. I think that’s where people get a little mixed up or or they get a little overwhelmed by it. It can be something as easy as, ‘I’m very thankful for my new fuzzy sheets,’ or ‘I’m thankful for these really good boots that kept my feet warm today.’”

Ad

The American Heart Association has a wealth of resources available to help you solve your personal exercise challenges. Here are a few suggestions:

Check back each week in February for a different focus on improving your heart health.

Click here to visit the American Heart Association website.

Click here to buy tickets for the “2022 Metro Detroit Go Red for Women Experience” on Friday, February 25, 2022.