Steps you can take to jump-start your exercise routine this Heart Month

During February, the American Heart Association is urging everyone to “Reclaim Your Rhythm” by focusing attention on improving your physical health and mental well-being.

Each week, there will be a different focus on the four key pillars of heart health. This week’s priority is exercise.

To jump-start your exercise, the American Heart Association suggests the following:

Take 10,000 steps daily

Have a dance night at home

Stay active outdoors

If you want to start exercising again, but don’t know how to start, here’s a tip from Dr. Salim Hayek, a cardiologist at the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center.

“I know exercise sounds daunting. And when I mean exercise, I do not necessarily mean having heavy equipment at home, the weights, the dumbbells, or go to the gym. You can exercise simply by moving around the house, whether it’s doing laps around the house, or going up and down the stairs. And you do not need hours of exercise to maintain or build cardiopulmonary fitness. All you need is 15 minutes a day. Whether it’s again walking around the house at a fast pace or going up and down the stairs. And you will notice, within one to two weeks, a significant improvement in how you feel and your exercise capacity.”

The American Heart Association has a wealth of resources available to help you solve your personal exercise challenges. Here are a few suggestions:

