Michigan reports 1,860 new COVID cases, 26 deaths -- average of 620 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 1,860 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 620 cases over the past three days.

This is the lowest average daily case count in Michigan since July.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,056,751, including 31,817 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,054,891 cases and 31,791 deaths, as of Friday.

The deaths announced Monday didn’t include any identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.13% as of Feb. 25. Hospitalizations have decreased over the last few weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,293 on Friday, Feb. 25, lower than the previous week. The 7-day death average was 58 on Feb. 25. The state’s fatality rate is 1.5%.

Michigan has reported more than 11.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Feb. 24, with 70.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 64.4% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 66% have received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 78 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 947,600 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 10.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 550 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 433 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.9 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Feb. 7:

Feb. 7 -- 9,898 new cases (case count for three days)

Feb. 9 -- 7,527 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 11 -- 5,716 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 14 -- 5,380 new cases (case count for three days)

Feb. 16 -- 4,271 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 18 -- 3,827 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 23 -- 5,931 new cases (case count for five days)

Feb. 25 -- 3,120 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 28 -- 1,860 new cases (case count for three days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

