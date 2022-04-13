Michigan reports 7,725 new COVID cases, 81 deaths over past week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 7,725 new cases of COVID-19 and 81 virus-related deaths over the past week.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,400,990, including 35,857 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,393,265 cases and 35,776 deaths, as of last Wednesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.

Change in COVID data updates

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is only providing updated COVID data on Wednesdays. This data now combines confirmed and probable cases and deaths.

Before April 2022, confirmed and probable statistics were separated throughout the pandemic. Due to this significant change in the state’s data reporting, our previous COVID charts and graphs will no longer be updated.

Ad

MDHHS is also no longer reporting of the subset of deaths identified via Vital Records review.