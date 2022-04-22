Gardner-White partners with American Red Cross to host blood drives throughout Metro Detroit

Gardner-White is partnering with the American Red Cross to host several blood drives throughout Metro Detroit.

All presenting donors at the blood drives will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner-White purchase of at least $399 and be entered to win a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate. Drawings will be held for each of the blood drive locations.

Individuals are encouraged to schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), sponsor code: gardnerwhite.

Donors and staff will be required to wear a face mask regardless of their vaccination status. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before they arrive at the blood drive.

Blood drive schedule

Tuesday (April 26) from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the following locations:

3725 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104

1032 S Rochester Rd. Rochester Hills, MI 48307

22035 Eureka Rd. Taylor, MI 48180

Thursday (April 28) from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the following locations:

4445 N. Atlantic Blvd. Auburn Hills, MI 48326

41661 Ford Road Canton Township, MI 48187

43825 West Oaks Drive Novi, MI 48377

4101 E Grand River Ave. Howell, MI 48843

14055 Hall Rd. Shelby Township, MI 48329

4945 Dixie Highway Waterford Township, MI 48329

To donate blood you will need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license and two other forms of identification that are required at check-in.

