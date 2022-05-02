New tool helps Michigan residents find COVID treatments, therapeutics

FILE - This undated photo provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication molnupiravir. COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. U.S. regulators authorized the pills from Pfizer and Merck late 2021. (Merck & Co. via AP, File)

Michigan residents who are dealing with a COVID-19 infection can now search for potential treatment options near them.

MDHHS launched a new tool for Michigan residents and health care providers to help locate COVID-19 treatments across the state.

Users may search to find sites and locations that have therapeutic options available including monoclonal antibodies, oral antivirals and Evusheld, a preventative treatment for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. The site provides phone numbers, operating hours and information about which therapeutics are available.

You can find the Solv. search tool here.

“We are continuously striving to make COVID-19 treatments accessible to Michiganders,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “This new feature removes barriers in accessing treatment by helping those in need of therapeutics easily find locations and the availability most convenient to them. We will continue to make improvements in accessing tools that help prevent and treat COVID-19.”

Retail chain pharmacies that have oral antivirals in stock include Meijer, Walgreens, Rite-Aid and CVS, in addition to select independent pharmacy locations. It is important to contact your health care provider as you must present a prescription from a physician, or advanced practice clinician to pick up medication at the pharmacy.

All individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should talk to their doctor to see if they are eligible to receive one of the COVID therapeutics.