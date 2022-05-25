66º

What you need to know about long haul COVID before a holiday weekend

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

An estimated 23 million Americans are suffering from symptoms of “long COVID.” It’s being called the pandemic after the pandemic.

While many who get COVID won’t end up in the hospital, long-haul COVID is something people should be aware of.

An estimated 23 million Americans are suffering from symptoms of “long COVID.” It’s being called the pandemic after the pandemic.

“Long haul COVID is very real and people can be impacted for a while,” said Henry Ford Health’s Dr. Dennis Cunningham.

The issue with long haul COVID is that many won’t realize the implications till well after they originally had COVID-19.

According to the CDC, one in five adults have a health condition that might be related to their previous COVID infection. He also mentions that those that experience long haul COVID can experience symptoms 15 months after the initial infection.

Long COVID Symptoms:

  • Brain fog
  • Numbness or tingling
  • Headache
  • Dizziness
  • Blurred Vision
  • Tinnitus
  • Fatigue
  • Increases in heart rate
  • Blood pressure
  • Gastrointestinal symptoms

“I hope people are being careful because I know everyone including me is tired of COVID at this point,” said Cunningham

