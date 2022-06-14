Detroit hospital ranked No. 2 pediatric care facility in Michigan

DETROIT – A hospital in Detroit has been ranked as one of the best pediatric care facilities in Michigan and in the Midwest.

Children’s Hospital of Michigan announced Monday that U.S. News & World Report had ranked it as the second best pediatric care facility in Michigan, and the 13th best pediatric care facility in the Midwest. The hospital also ranked nationally in six pediatric specialties, including cancer, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology.

Here’s how the Detroit hospital ranked:

Pediatric Cancer - #41 in the nation

Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery - #26 in the nation

Pediatric Nephrology - #39 in the nation

Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery - #29 in the nation

Pediatric Orthopedics - #36 in the nation

Pediatric Urology - #42 in the nation

“I am extremely proud of our physicians, researchers, nurses and staff and the work they do every day to deliver high-quality, innovative care to children in metro Detroit and pediatric patients all across our state and beyond,” said Children’s Hospital of Michigan CEO Kathy Donovan in a press release. “This recognition is a tribute to our team and their commitment and dedication to the children and families we serve.”

According to the release, the U.S. News gathers data from children’s hospitals nationwide in early 2022 and other healthcare organizations to help make its ranking decision.