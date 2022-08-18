“Am I vaccinated for polio?” How Michigan residents can lookup their immunization records

When news about polio cases popping up in New York broke, I immediately texted my mother.

“Am I vaccinated for polio?”

“Of course,” she said. But I wasn’t sold. It was decades ago, how could she be so sure?! I can’t even remember what I ate for lunch today, and I just ate lunch.

Luckily for me, I could look up my immunization records thanks to a Michigan resident portal that launched last year. Michigan residents 18 and older and can locate their immunization records in the state’s medical record system, the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR).

Residents are able to locate their own record online and download, save or print this information.

To ensure privacy and that individuals are only able to access their own immunization records, Michiganders must create a MILogin account at Michigan.gov/MiImmsportal and upload a valid government issued photo ID such as a driver’s license, state ID or passport. There is no cost to access the portal.

Immunizations provided in another state or country may not be included in an individual’s record in the portal. If an individual’s immunization record can’t be found, records can still be requested from a physician’s office or local health department.

As the portal is only available for those 18 years or older, parents won’t be able to download their child’s immunization records. Parents may contact their child’s physician’s office or local health department to get a copy of their immunization records.

You can click here to access the portal.

By the way, according to the CDC, 92% of Americans are vaccinated for Polio at age two, so the odds are in your favor.