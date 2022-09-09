Michigan is tracking 225 monkeypox cases across the state

FILE - A vial containing the monkeypox vaccine and a syringe is set on the table at a vaccination clinic run by the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. In the wake of a study released on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, U.S. officials are considering broadening recommendations for who gets vaccinated against monkeypox, possibly to include many men being treated for HIV or those who recently had other sexually transmitted infections. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

Michigan health officials are tracking 225 confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox across the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tracking these cases and is making information about the cases public. The latest numbers come from Friday’s update.

If you have been exposed to monkeypox then you should contact your local health department about getting vaccinated.

Interactive map of monkeypox cases in Michigan

(Can't see the map? Click here.)

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, according to the CDC.

The virus is part of the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

It was discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. The source of the disease is still unknown. The first human case was recorded in 1970.

How and when to test for monkeypox

If you think you have monkeypox or have had close personal contact with someone who has monkeypox you should visit your healthcare provider.

When you’re testing for monkeypox make sure you use swab samples taken directly from a lesion (rash or growth), according to the FDA.

The FDA said it is not aware of clinical data supporting samples from blood or saliva for monkeypox testing. If you do not test a lesion you might have false test results.

Visual examples of a monkeypox rash. (NHS)

Symptoms of monkeypox

Symptoms usually appear one to two weeks after infection. Sometimes people get a rash first, then other symptoms. Others only get a rash.

Symptoms of monkeypox include the following:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.



Monkeypox symptoms graphic. (CDC)

What to do if you have symptoms

You should talk to your healthcare provider if you have symptoms of monkeypox. The CDC suggests reminding your healthcare provider that monkeypox is circulating.

Avoid close contact with others until you are examined. You should also avoid close contact with your pets or other animals.

If your test is positive you should stay isolated until your rash is healed, all scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.

Is monkeypox deadly? How is it treated?

More than 99% of people who get the type of monkeypox that is spreading are likely to survive.

People with weakened immune systems and who are younger than 8 years old are more likely to get seriously ill or die.

There are no specific treatments for monkeypox. However, the CDC says antiviral drugs used to treat smallpox may be used to treat infections.

Antivirals, such as tecovirimat (TPOXX), may be recommended for people who are more likely to get severely ill, like patients with weakened immune systems.

Is there a monkeypox vaccine?

Two vaccines licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are available for preventing monkeypox infection – JYNNEOS (also known as Imvamune or Imvanex) and ACAM2000. There is no data are available yet on the effectiveness of these vaccines in the current outbreak, according to the CDC.

There is also a Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) for monkeypox. People can be vaccinated following exposure to monkeypox to help prevent illness from monkeypox virus. CDC recommends that the vaccine be given within 4 days from the date of exposure for the best chance to prevent onset of the disease.

Michigan has or will receive 8,878 doses of JYNNEOS vaccine. According to officials, 14,318 doses of the vaccine have been allocated as of Aug. 24, 2022. Vaccine has or will be distributed to hubs that will redistribute vaccines to other areas of the state as needed.

Hubs are in the following areas (Phone numbers and links to the county health departments are also posted):

How does monkeypox spread?

It can spread through direct contact with infectious rash, scabs or bodily fluids. It can also spread during prolonged face-to-face contact or during sex. Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

It can spread through items that have touched the infectious rash or body fluids (clothing or linens). It is possible for people to get monkeypox from infected animals either by being scratched or bitten, eating meat or using products from the infected animal.

If you do not have symptoms you cannot spread the virus. Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

How to lower your risk at parties, clubs, festivals

If you plan on attending a party, club or festival the CDC suggests considering how much close, personal, skin-to-skin contact is likely to occur. If you feel sick or have a rash do not attend any gathering.

Festivals, events, and concerts where attendees are fully clothed and unlikely to share skin-to-skin contact are safer.

If you’re at a party where there is minimal clothing and there is direct, personal contact, avoid any rash you see on others. Try to minimize skin-to-skin contact.

There is a higher likelihood of spreading monkeypox in enclosed spaces where there is anonymous physical contact with multiple people.

