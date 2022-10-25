Michigan reports 12,167 new COVID cases, 158 deaths over past week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 12,167 new cases of COVID-19 and 158 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 1,738 cases per day.

Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,886,176, including 39,250 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,874,009 cases and 39,092 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.

The state’s positive rate was around 14% as of Oct. 18, which is unchanged from the previous week, according to MDHHS analysis. You can find more Michigan COVID data here from MDHHS. That data doesn’t include most at-home testing and overall testing rates are down. 61.1% of Michigan residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Recent weekly COVID updates

Aug. 2: 20,173 new cases

Aug. 9: 16,137 new cases

Aug. 16: 23,165 new cases

Aug. 23: 19,414 new cases

Aug. 30: 19,158 new cases

Sept. 6: 15,854 new cases

Sept. 13: 18,375 new cases

Sept. 20: 16,901 new cases

Sept. 27: 14,678 new cases

Oct. 3: 12,880 new cases

Oct. 10: 12,548 new cases

Oct. 18: 12,414 new cases

Oct. 25: 12,167 new cases

Change in COVID data updates

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is only providing updated COVID data on Tuesdays. The updates were previously released each Wednesday, but the state decided to switch the day “to accommodate an anticipated change in CDC data cadence.”

This data now combines confirmed and probable cases and deaths.

Before April 2022, confirmed and probable statistics were separated throughout the pandemic. Due to this significant change in the state’s data reporting, our previous COVID charts and graphs will no longer be updated.

MDHHS is also no longer reporting of the subset of deaths identified via Vital Records review.