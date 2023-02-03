What’s Going Around: Flu, COVID trend down as other winter viruses send people to hospital

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:

Wayne County: Viral illnesses, stomach viruses, COVID, influenza, ear infections, post-viral coughs

Dr. Kevin Dazy -- Pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Michigan

“Still lots of seasonal viral illnesses. In addition, seeing sporadic COVID, flu and RSV, but those numbers are decreasing. Seeing some viral GI illnesses as well.”

Dr. Hassan Akel -- Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital

“From a medical standpoint, we’re seeing COVID and flu, and upper respiratory infections. The biggest thing we’re seeing is an uptick in behavioral health since the new year; people with mental health, alcohol and homelessness issues.”

Oakland County: Influenza, COVID, croup, strep throat, hand foot and mouth disease, stomach virus

Sarah Rauner -- Chief Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital

“We are continuing to see RSV, COVID and influenza, along with a scattered amount of other viral upper respiratory infections. We’ve seen an increase in strep throat, and also, hand-foot-and-mouth disease is starting to make an appearance. We are also continuing to see stomach viruses with more vomiting than diarrhea right now. There have been lots of fevers associated will all of the viruses mentioned. Keep washing your hands, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing and staying home when sick. And be sure to stay warm!”

Dr. Jim Getzinger -- Emergency Center Physician at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital

“We continue to see COVID; flu and RSV continue to decline. There is a newer stomach virus hitting people from all age groups. It is tending toward a short duration for most, but up to seven days for others. Fortunately, it is only moderately contagious, with not all family members affected. We continue to remind everyone to wash their hands carefully!”

Dr. Rena Daiza -- Primary Care Physician at Henry Ford Medical Center Bloomfield Twp.

“Flu and COVID cases seem to have dwindled but we are seeing other upper viral respiratory illnesses pop up. Important for people to continue to home test for COVID with any upper respiratory infection (URI) symptoms and stay home if sick. Too many people continue to work or go in public settings with mild symptoms that might be worse for another person.”

Emergency Department at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

“We are seeing a lot of abdominal pain and dizziness in our Emergency Department. We still have a number of elderly falls. In the icy weather, there are more falls likely. Keep salt down on those slick areas you walk on and, as always, walk like a penguin to help prevent you from falling. Also, keep in mind: shoveling snow in the cold air can be bad on your heart and cause heart attacks. Flu and COVID are very low.”

Washtenaw County: Stomach viruses, respiratory viruses, adenovirus, upper respiratory infections, COVID, influenza

Dr. Brad Uren -- Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Michigan Medicine

“There appears to be a mild reprieve in upper respiratory infections including COVID. Still seeing some but smaller numbers currently. Lots of injuries from slips and falls and ice-snow related falls and car accidents.”

Dr. Marisa Louie -- Medical Director of Children’s Emergency Services at Michigan Medicine

“We are seeing viral infections still, some GI related, some respiratory. Not too much influenza, RSV or COVID. We are seeing a good amount of adenovirus as well as human rhino-enterovirus.”

Washtenaw County Health Department

“Influenza cases appear to be decreasing in Washtenaw County, however, influenza A continues to circulate locally. Additional flu waves are possible. In the past few weeks, several influenza-related deaths in Washtenaw County adults have been reported. The individuals were confirmed with influenza A. Flu-related hospitalizations of Washtenaw residents are still elevated, but are decreasing. Most Influenza cases being reported in Washtenaw County are influenza A.”

Monroe County: Upper respiratory infections, stomach viruses, colds, ear infections

Macomb County: Stomach viruses, upper respiratory viruses, asthma flare-ups, colds, sinus infections, pink eye