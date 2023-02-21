Resources for Michigan caregivers: Where to find help, guidance

Being a caregiver is hard work -- but there’s help out there, if you need it. We’ve compiled a list of links and information to help point you in the right direction.

AARP has an entire guide on family caregiving:

Care at home

Financial and legal

Nursing homes

Resource line Agents are available to take calls Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET at 1-877-333-5885. The support line is also available in Spanish, at 1-888-971-2013.



They also have a planning guide that you can access right here.

Area Agency on Aging

Established in 1974, the Area Agency on Aging 1-B (AAA 1-B) is a nonprofit 501(c) 3 organization with a rich history of supporting older adults, people with disabilities and family caregivers in southeast Michigan. They are part of a national network of Area Agencies on Aging and a leader in aging services in a six-county region that includes Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties. They help people access the services and programs they need to remain living independently and with dignity in their own home or with family caregivers. They provide direct care programs for seniors, along with funding and support for many programs provided by our community partner organizations. Get more info on AAA1B here.

Detroit Area Agency on Aging

Detroit Area Agency on Aging (DAAA) is a nonprofit agency that serves older persons, adults with disabilities, and caregivers residing in Detroit, Hamtramck, Harper Woods, Highland Park & the five Grosse Pointes. Find more info here.

National Alliance for Caregiving

The National Alliance for Caregiving is a non-profit coalition of national organizations who share a vision of a society that values, supports and empowers family caregivers to thrive at home, work and life. Its mission is to build partnerships in research, advocacy, and innovation to make life better for family caregivers. More info on this here.

Behavioral & Physical Health & Aging Services Administration (BPHASA) in the Michigan Department of Health & Human Service

The Behavioral and Physical Health and Aging Services Administration (BPHASA) combines Michigan’s Medicaid office, services for aging adults and community-based services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, serious mental illness, and substance use disorders under one umbrella within MDHHS. BPHASA is also the designated State Unit on Aging. More info on this here.

Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE)

The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) is a nationwide healthcare program that combines medical and social support for those 55 years or older. More info on this here.

Elder Law of Michigan Inc.

This nonprofit provides free legal advice and information to older adults, people with disabilities and their caregivers. Find info here.

Hospital systems:

The major hospital systems have caregiving programs should your loved ones be receiving care through the system.