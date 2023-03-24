41º

Health

Here are some benefits of seeking help for adults who have ADHD in Metro Detroit

About one in 25 adults have ADHD

Kimberly Gill, Anchor

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Some 10 million adults have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD. But experts say the true number could be far higher. In recent years, there's been increased recognition of adult ADHD and the benefits of seeking help.

“It’s a big challenge,” said Psychiatrist Dr. Thor Bergersen. “A lot of awareness, I think, has been increasing probably since the start of the pandemic.”

Right now, about one in 25 adults have ADHD.

“I think a lot of people think of ADHD that in children like hyperactive, impulsive, disruptive, and it looks different in adults,”

Bergersen says the warning signs for adults can include procrastination, lack of concentration, having problems staying organized, trouble following directions, and issues with finishing your work on time.

“The signs and symptoms are there, and they can be hidden by things like depression and anxiety because having these symptoms is frustrating,” Bergersen said. “So a lot of people get discouraged and frustrated.”

ADHD can also cause problems at work and with relationships. It affects men and women and appears to run in some families. Some adults are diagnosed after their child receives a diagnosis.

Bergersen says there are many ways to decrease symptoms. He recommends getting six hours or more of sleep. Exercising, especially in the morning, will help you focus.

He also suggests regularly eating throughout the day, drinking less caffeine, and getting the proper medication.

“There’s a lot of misinformation about medicines like Ritalin and Adderall, and there’s lots of different forms of those, but they’re very safe and effective,”

If you suspect you may have ADHD, various online screening tests are available here.

Sharing the screening results with your doctor is an excellent first step toward getting help.

