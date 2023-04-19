Here are some Metro Detroit locations where you can drop off unused, expired medications

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Friday this year, and Corewell Health is partnering up with Michigan law enforcement for the day to help collect unused medicine.

There will be several locations around the Metro Detroit area where people are encouraged to drop off any unused or expired medications on Friday at Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospitals.

The drop-off hours at all locations are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Below are the locations where you can drop off the unwanted medications:

Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn* Fitzgerald Pavilion entrance18101 Oakwood Blvd.Dearborn, MI 48124

Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak Drive-thru drop-off at North Tower entrance 3601 W. Thirteen Mile RoadRoyal Oak, MI 48073

Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Taylor* Drive-thru drop-off at East entrance10000 Telegraph RoadTaylor, MI 48180

Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Trenton Drive-thru drop-off at Main entrance5450 Fort St.Trenton, MI 48183

Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Wayne Drive-thru drop-off at Main entrance33155 Annapolis RoadWayne, MI 48184

Sterling Heights Medical Park* Main entrance across from Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Troy44300 Dequindre RoadSterling Heights, MI 48314



**Medical sharps in puncture-proof containers will also be accepted at locations with an asterisk

Staff at the take-back sites will accept any prescribed and over-the-counter medications in pill form. The Dearborn, Taylor, and Sterling Heights Medical Park locations listed above will also accept medical sharps, needles and empty syringes in puncture-proof containers.

