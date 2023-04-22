Drug Take Back Day: Dispose of unneeded medications at collection site near you

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on April 22 this year and there are plenty of collection sites near you.

The DEA says the drug overdose epidemic in the U.S. is a clear and present public health and safety, and national security threat. In order to make communities safer and healthier, the DEA says we need to reduce overdoses and overdose death.

This is why the DEA hosts National Take Back Day every year. For more than 10 years, Take Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications -- those that are old, unwanted, or expired, that can often become a gateway to addiction.

On Take Back Day, you are encouraged to remove these unneeded medications from your home as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction.

The event offers people free opportunities to dispose of these medicines.

This year’s Take Back Day will be taking place on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To find a collection site near you, visit the Take Back Day website by clicking here.

Last year, the DEA collected more than 700,000 pounds of unneeded medications on Take Back Day.

If you are unable to attend Take Back Day, but would still like to dispose of unneeded medications, there is a permanent collection site locator. To find a permanent collection site near you, visit the DEA’s website by clicking here.