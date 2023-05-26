What’s Going Around: Winter virus going into overtime this spring especially if you have kids at home

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

Wayne County -- Outdoor injuries, seasonal allergies, strep throat, adenovirus, sore throats, Covid

Emergency Department, Henry Ford Medical Center Plymouth

“Over the last week, I saw some respiratory illness and strep throat. Allergy-related problems have been showing up in the ED as well. As the weather improves, an expected increase in traumatic accidents has occurred.”

Dr. Kevin Dazy -- Children’s Hospital of Michigan pediatrician

“Adenovirus is still around, and we’re still seeing a good number of strep cases. With all of the pollen and spring irritants, asthma exasperations are up. On the upside, we’re seeing no RSV, very few COVID and just a few cases of Influenza B.”

Oakland County -- Outdoor injuries, influenza, strep throat, stomach viruses, seasonal allergies, ear infections, poison ivy

Dr. Sanford Vieder -- Chief of Emergency, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills

“We continue to see low levels of respiratory viral illness. Most of it is not COVID. Fortunately, COVID remains at very low levels. We are also seeing a fairly significant number of seasonal allergy related complications, particularly in patients with underlying history of chronic lung issues, such as asthma, and COPD. Now that we are finally entering, warm and sunny weather, it’s a great time to remind people that protecting your skin to avoid excessive ultraviolet exposure from the sun to reduce risks associated with skin cancer is very important. We continue to see a high volume of emotional and psychiatric struggles amongst people presenting to emergency departments.”

Dr. Whitney Minnock -- Chief of Pediatrics, Emergency Center, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

“We are seeing some influenza B, strep and stomach viruses, and are currently seeing kids with upper respiratory infections. But there are still some respiratory viruses that we don’t routinely test for. We have also had a lot of orthopedic injuries from playgrounds, trampolines and outdoor activities.”

Dr. Rena Daiza -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Bloomfield Twp.

“Memorial Day weekend is the start of summer. A lot of people will be traveling so travel safety is important. Reminder to wear seatbelt while in vehicle, properly install car seats and do not drink and drive. Many people will be out on water and exposed to sunshine. Wear SPF of 30 and reapply regularly. Wear sunglasses to protect eyes from UV rays. Wear a lifejacket when out on water and always make sure there is adult supervision around children. Lastly, food safety is important. Use separate cutting boards and utensils for raw meat and vegetables. Do not consume food that is sitting out in the sun for too long. Perishable foods should not sit out for more than two hours in hot weather. Enjoy the weekend!”

Emergency Department at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

“A lot of patients with possible signs and symptoms of stroke this week, abdominal pain, chest pain and altered mental status.”

Washtenaw County -- Gastrointestinal illnesses, upper respiratory infections, seasonal allergies, influenza

Dr. Brad Uren -- Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Michigan Medicine

“Much more GI illness this week than last. Still seeing some upper respiratory infections. Allergy symptoms seem to be less common. A slight increase in the number of COVID positive URIs in the last few days but not causing major issues.”

Monroe County -- Respiratory illnesses, gastrointestinal issues, seasonal allergies, asthma flare-ups

Macomb County -- Outdoor injuries, seasonal allergies, asthma flare-ups, strep throat, sinus infections, ear infections, bronchitis

Dr. Christopher Shamass -- Emergency physician at McLaren Macomb

“Warmer weather continues to send high volumes of patients to the emergency and trauma center with various activity-related injuries. Pollen has caused a significant increase in allergy complications, especially asthma exacerbation and wheezy and shallow breathing. Following late-season viral upper respiratory infections and gastroenteritis, volumes have significantly tapered off.”

Livingston County -- Stomach viruses, store throats, seasonal allergies, asthma flare-ups