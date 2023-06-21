Here’s what parents need to know about Prime hydration drinks in Metro Detroit

It's the hottest hydration drink of the summer, but some think it looks too similar to the brand's caffeine-packed energy drink. If you haven't heard of Prime Drinks, then you probably don't have a child between the ages of 10 and 13. But many parents are unaware that the beverage comes in two very different versions.

YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI created Prime. There’s a caffeine-free hydration drink in a plastic bottle and an energy drink in a can loaded with caffeine.

Many flavors are hard to find, sending parents to search nearby gas stations. But the similar look has some reaching for the wrong product.

“Prime is crazy popular,” said Will Morawski. “Everybody’s trying to get this that this.”

Regarding Prime hydration drinks, Morawski,11, knows exactly what he’s looking for.

But it was all new to his mom, Local 4 Medical Producer Sarah Mayberry.

“He and all of his friends love Prime,” said Mayberry. “I had never even heard of it until they told me about it.”

Mayberry isn’t surprised that some parents were confused about which drink was which and not just when it comes to Prime.

“It’s not just Gatorade anymore,” Mayberry said. “There’s all kinds of different sports drinks and energy drinks, and they all have very similar packaging, so I can understand how parents could get confused.”

The hydration drink is 10% coconut water plus some additives. But the energy drink contains the equivalent of a double shot of expresso.

The amount of caffeine is listed on the side. And there is a warning that it’s not recommended for children, but it’s minimal and not easy to read.

“I don’t think that that would be very obvious,” said Dr. Whitney Minnock. “And I think that would be very difficult for parents if you’re in the store going quick.”

Minnock at Corewell Health Beaumont Royal Oak says too much caffeine can cause serious problems in children.

“That heart is racing, and sometimes they’ll get chest tightness, jitteriness,” Minnock said. “We’ll monitor them and make sure they’re okay. Most kids are okay most of the time. It’s an adverse side effect, and it makes them uncomfortable, but it does sometimes bring them to the ER.”

Minnock advises parents to look at labels before purchasing the product.

“I do think looking at labels, especially when it’s so obscure like that, is really important and actually reading and finding out what’s in these,” Minnock said.

Mayberry said she agrees with Minnocks thought process.

“I think parents just need to slow down, do a little homework, and make sure we are giving our kids what we think we are,” Mayberry said.

Morawski isn’t interested in the energy drink, but he plans to keep collecting those Prime bottles.

“It’s a fun thing to do with your friends,” Morawski said.

Minnock wants to remind everyone that the best hydration drink is water; the good news is that it is very easy to find.

It would be helpful if the drinks looked less similar, but Prime does meet the basic labeling requirements. So it’s really up to the consumer to look a little closer. The information is there, but it’s definitely not obvious.